Bid to strip terrorist's citizenship may mark new Trump way
In this June 30, 2016 file photo, the Brooklyn Bridge spans the East River from Brooklyn into Manhattan, as seen from Brooklyn Bridge Park, in New York. The Department of Justice has taken the rare step of seeking to strip a convicted terrorist, Iyman Faris, 47, of his U.S. citizenship as he serves the last several years of a 20-year prison sentence for plotting to destroy New York's Brooklyn Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rex Summers needs his ass beat!! (Oct '14)
|50 min
|Thisbitchhashisback
|36
|Aisin mfg (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Mandi
|53
|Marion is turning into Carbondale
|2 hr
|European American
|22
|Truth Hurts
|11 hr
|Volleyball Star
|14
|Aisin as a future-builder.
|18 hr
|Former Aisin
|13
|marion rec soccer
|Thu
|Meloftarth original
|9
|Marion apartments
|Wed
|robo89786
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC