Bid to strip terrorist's citizenship ...

Bid to strip terrorist's citizenship may mark new Trump way

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Department of Justice has taken the rare step of seeking to strip a convicted terrorist of his U.S. citizenship as he serves the last several years of a 20-year prison sentence for plotting to destroy New York's Brooklyn Bridge. The case involves Iyman Faris, 47 and born in Pakistan, who was sentenced in 2003 for aiding and abetting the al-Qaida terrorist group with his plan to cut through cables that support the iconic bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rex Summers needs his ass beat!! (Oct '14) 1 hr El Chapo 37
Aisin mfg (Sep '16) 3 hr Bobsaget 54
Marion is turning into Carbondale 6 hr European American 22
Truth Hurts 15 hr Volleyball Star 14
Aisin as a future-builder. 22 hr Former Aisin 13
marion rec soccer Thu Meloftarth original 9
Marion apartments Wed robo89786 7
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Marion, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC