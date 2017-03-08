Active Day Expands Into Illinois With...

Active Day Expands Into Illinois With Multi-Center Acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Active Day, the largest operator of adult day health service centers in the United States, today announced the acquisition of three centers in Illinois from Addus HomeCare Corporation . The newly acquired centers are located in Homewood, Moline and Marion, IL and are each the leading and longest established centers in their respective communities serving in aggregate over 350 members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Reiter 1 min Steve 2
Amanda Stalhut 7 hr Alice 12
Freds 8 hr Captain obvious 4
baker plumbing is a joke (Jan '12) 17 hr lolpricks878787 19
MJHS who is the problem? 19 hr PIA 6
New Illinois License Plates 21 hr Fat Joe 8
Pit Stop Shooting Wed Joke 8
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Marion, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC