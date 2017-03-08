Active Day Expands Into Illinois With Multi-Center Acquisition
Active Day, the largest operator of adult day health service centers in the United States, today announced the acquisition of three centers in Illinois from Addus HomeCare Corporation . The newly acquired centers are located in Homewood, Moline and Marion, IL and are each the leading and longest established centers in their respective communities serving in aggregate over 350 members.
