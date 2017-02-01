Stuff from #KiTC, Wednesday, Feb. 1st
I have no idea how they would be able to enforce this lawbut isn't it frustrating to get behind one of these guys? Just DRIVE! Don't go crazy in the fast lane, but don't go 10 miles under the speed limit either! If Virginia passes the bill and it becomes a law, other states could follow suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOOZ-FM Carterville.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit Stop Shooting
|53 min
|cookin
|6
|Chicago is America's Aleppo
|1 hr
|steven
|38
|Hannah cockrum
|1 hr
|Cheesesauce crust
|4
|msnbc ....... Our job
|1 hr
|Mika
|1
|What do people know about Brent Tite
|12 hr
|Whos your daddy
|8
|Marion man files suit against sheriff, employee... (Dec '07)
|22 hr
|Wes
|61
|Where the gay and lesbian bars/clubs at?
|Thu
|localally
|19
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC