S. Illinois officials monitor use of deadly synthetic opioid

Officials in southern Illinois are monitoring the use of a synthetic opioid they said recently was introduced in the area and poses a major threat of overdose. Williamson County officials said U-47700 is eight times stronger than heroin and can be purchased online from Chinese manufacturers at a low cost.

