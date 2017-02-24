Police search for suspect in Marion bar shooting
Williamson County authorities are looking for a suspect after a shooting inside the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 in Marion. Authorities said after a dispute at a video gaming machine, the suspect shot a 29 year old man in the leg.
