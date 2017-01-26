Saline Co. murder suspect denied change of venue in murder trial
The doctor accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, then burning her remains to conceal the crime, was denied his request for a change of venue. Brian Burns, who said he did not feel he could get a fair trial in Saline County, appeared in court today.
