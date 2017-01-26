Saline Co. murder suspect denied chan...

Saline Co. murder suspect denied change of venue in murder trial

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: KFVS12

The doctor accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, then burning her remains to conceal the crime, was denied his request for a change of venue. Brian Burns, who said he did not feel he could get a fair trial in Saline County, appeared in court today.

