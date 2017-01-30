Mining company settles sex bias case ...

Mining company settles sex bias case for $4.25 million

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Business Insurance

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Wednesday a $4.25 million settlement of a sex discrimination case against a mining company that at one point led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The agency said it has resolved two lawsuits against a group of affiliated coal mining companies that it had accused of hiring practices that effectively excluded women from working in the underground mines and in other coal production positions.

Marion, IL

