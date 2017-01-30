Mining company settles sex bias case for $4.25 million
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Wednesday a $4.25 million settlement of a sex discrimination case against a mining company that at one point led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The agency said it has resolved two lawsuits against a group of affiliated coal mining companies that it had accused of hiring practices that effectively excluded women from working in the underground mines and in other coal production positions.
