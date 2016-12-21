KSP is Asking Community for Assistance in Theft Investigation in Calloway County
KSP is Asking Community for Assistance in Theft Investigation in Calloway County Murray, KY. With assistance from the community, the red 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 that was stolen from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray, KY has been recovered and two men are facing charges.
