Illinois Mining Companies to Pay $4.25M to Settle Sex Discrimination Suits
A group of affiliated coal mining companies will pay $4.25 million to settle two lawsuits that allege women were denied jobs at the firms because of their gender, federal officials said. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity filed the sex discrimination lawsuits against Marion, Ill.-based Mach Mining LLC and affiliates, alleging that the companies' hiring practices effectively excluded women from working in the underground mines and in other coal production positions.
