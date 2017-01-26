Carbondale Women's March draws hundreds in a show of equality, solidarity
Demonstrators participating in the Southern Illinois Women's March wave to passing cars on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. (Bill Lukitsch Demonstrators participating in the Southern Illinois Women's March wave to passing cars on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trumps wall
|2 hr
|BillyG
|4
|Living After Midnight
|2 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Everyones Laughing at Trump
|2 hr
|BillyG
|35
|Jalah Gray?? What happened
|4 hr
|Baldie
|25
|The blonde at Pappys
|6 hr
|wildcat
|12
|Karon Drone
|8 hr
|Lhh
|1
|Alena Leeper
|Fri
|waa wwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC