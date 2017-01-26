Alton native enlists in the Illinois ...

Alton native enlists in the Illinois Army National Guard

Tuesday Jan 17

Spc. Dennis Moore, Jr., of Alton, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 5 at the recruiting station in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Moore enlisted as a 42A, Human Resources Administrative Specialist, and is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Marion, Illinois.

