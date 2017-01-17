50th Anniversary: Dean and Bernadine
Dean and Bernadine Vaughn, of Carterville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewing of their vows and a reception hosted by their children on Dec. 18 in Marion. They married on Dec. 29, 1966 in Hurst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trash around Marion
|1 hr
|The law
|11
|Any good Churches?
|3 hr
|B33nf0rg1v3n
|1
|Donald verses Obama
|4 hr
|natureboy
|5
|Meesha and Marionna
|5 hr
|Fat Joe
|7
|Best Divorce Attorney in Marion (Jul '11)
|9 hr
|Mark
|100
|Angie lasswell
|17 hr
|Curious
|1
|Marion Cops
|17 hr
|Problem
|43
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC