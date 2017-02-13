1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Washin...

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington Co., IL

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: KFVS12

The Illinois State Police is reporting that one person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Washington County, Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 28. Authorities say the crash happened around 11:38 a.m. Saturday on I-64 near mile marker 44. Dana McSparin, 56, of Marion, Illinois, was driving eastbound on I-64. Reed Pack, 66, of Glenns Ferry, Iowa, was driving westbound at the same location.

