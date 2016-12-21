Pilot killed in plane owned by atheist Rob Sherman, identity pending
The owner of a plane that crashed into a Marengo, IL cornfield, killing the pilot, over the weekend is longtime atheist activist Rob Sherman of Poplar Grove, local news sources are saying. Sherman, who ran in the 5th Congressional District as a Green Party candidate this past election, isthenational spokesman for the American Atheists and a board member of the Experimental Aircraft Association in Schaumburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why no strip club in Marion?
|5 min
|Fast N Furious
|27
|Kylee Johnson
|19 min
|Kylee
|4
|Robbie Dunk
|1 hr
|brennan huff
|11
|angelino hightower
|2 hr
|gofuckyourself2
|16
|attorney Tetzelaff
|7 hr
|fathersrightsmatter
|1
|hyatt
|11 hr
|lol
|2
|Duane P. Verity & Associates
|12 hr
|NO ON VERITY
|34
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC