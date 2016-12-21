Pilot killed in plane owned by atheis...

Pilot killed in plane owned by atheist Rob Sherman, identity pending

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Illinoisreview

The owner of a plane that crashed into a Marengo, IL cornfield, killing the pilot, over the weekend is longtime atheist activist Rob Sherman of Poplar Grove, local news sources are saying. Sherman, who ran in the 5th Congressional District as a Green Party candidate this past election, isthenational spokesman for the American Atheists and a board member of the Experimental Aircraft Association in Schaumburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why no strip club in Marion? 5 min Fast N Furious 27
Kylee Johnson 19 min Kylee 4
Robbie Dunk 1 hr brennan huff 11
angelino hightower 2 hr gofuckyourself2 16
attorney Tetzelaff 7 hr fathersrightsmatter 1
hyatt 11 hr lol 2
Duane P. Verity & Associates 12 hr NO ON VERITY 34
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Marion, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,730

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC