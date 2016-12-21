Pilot killed in plane owned by atheist Rob Sherman, identity pending

The owner of a plane that crashed into a Marengo, IL cornfield, killing the pilot, over the weekend is longtime atheist activist Rob Sherman of Poplar Grove, local news sources are saying. Sherman, who ran in the 5th Congressional District as a Green Party candidate this past election, isthenational spokesman for the American Atheists and a board member of the Experimental Aircraft Association in Schaumburg.

