Markham courthouse scoured for escapee: officials say

Cook County sheriff's police were searching the Markham courthouse Tuesday afternoon for a prisoner who escaped from a conference room despite allegedly being secured in handcuffs, officials said. Vivian McGee, 31, of Harvey, had been taken to the courthouse that morning for an appearance after being arrested Friday in Harvey for allegedly attempting to shoplift items from a drugstore, and police learned she had two outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on two other cases, including one involving retail theft, according to Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

