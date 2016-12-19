Banterra hires St. Louis banker as ma...

Banterra hires St. Louis banker as market executive

Monday Dec 19

Banterra Bank, based in Marion, Illinois, has hired longtime St. Louis banker Jim Kratzer as market executive here.

