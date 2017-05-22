Marinette Marine celebrates keel laying of 10th LCS
The St. Louis is officially one of seven ships being worked on right now at the Midwest's only naval shipyard. Wednesday's "Laying of the Keel" ceremony represents the St. Louis coming to life, as the ship's keel is considered the backbone of the structure.
