Marinette Marine celebrates keel layi...

Marinette Marine celebrates keel laying of 10th LCS

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The St. Louis is officially one of seven ships being worked on right now at the Midwest's only naval shipyard. Wednesday's "Laying of the Keel" ceremony represents the St. Louis coming to life, as the ship's keel is considered the backbone of the structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marinette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marinette County Sheriff POLICE BLOTTER (Feb '08) Apr '17 From big city 12
News T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of... Apr '17 TNF 13 1
News Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15) May '15 mark 1
RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15) Mar '15 Betterlucknexttime 1
where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11) Feb '15 DallasVandenberg 8
Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Boilermaker Bob 1
See all Marinette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marinette Forum Now

Marinette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marinette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Marinette, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC