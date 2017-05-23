Marinette District Attorney quits ove...

Marinette District Attorney quits over caseload

Nearly all of the 71 district attorney's offices in Wisconsin are swamped with a backlog of cases, and now the Marinette County District Attorney is calling it quits after his case backlog surpassed 400. The Attorney General's office says that statewide case backlog could mean victims wait years to see justice.

