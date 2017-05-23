Marinette District Attorney quits over caseload
Nearly all of the 71 district attorney's offices in Wisconsin are swamped with a backlog of cases, and now the Marinette County District Attorney is calling it quits after his case backlog surpassed 400. The Attorney General's office says that statewide case backlog could mean victims wait years to see justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marinette County Sheriff POLICE BLOTTER (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|From big city
|12
|T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of...
|Apr '17
|TNF 13
|1
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC