Lockheed Martin-led team lays keel on 19th LCS
The Lockheed Martin-led industry team officially laid the keel for the U.S. Navy's 19th Littoral Combat Ship , the future USS St. Louis, in a ceremony held at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisc. Ship sponsor Barbara Broadhurst Taylor completed the time-honored tradition and authenticated the keel by welding her initials onto a steel plate that will be placed in the hull of the ship.
