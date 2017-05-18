Law Enforcement Memorial at Marinette...

Law Enforcement Memorial at Marinette May 16th

Marinette Police Department and Marinette County Sheriff's Department commemorated Law Enforcement Memorial at the Marinette County Court-house on Tuesday, May 16 at 12:10 p.m. In 1962, President Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in honor of the Federal, State, and Municipal Officers who have been killed or disabled in the ... (more)

Marinette, WI

