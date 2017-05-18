Law Enforcement Memorial at Marinette May 16th
Marinette Police Department and Marinette County Sheriff's Department commemorated Law Enforcement Memorial at the Marinette County Court-house on Tuesday, May 16 at 12:10 p.m. In 1962, President Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in honor of the Federal, State, and Municipal Officers who have been killed or disabled in the ... (more)
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marinette County Sheriff POLICE BLOTTER (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|From big city
|12
|T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of...
|Apr '17
|TNF 13
|1
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
