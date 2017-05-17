Floods may be 2017's 6th billion-dollar disaster Recent record floods ...

Flood Warning issued May 5 at 9:28AM CDT expiring May 9 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca Flood Warning issued May 5 at 8:59AM CDT expiring May 9 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Green Lake Flood Advisory issued May 5 at 5:52AM CDT expiring May 6 at 5:49PM CDT in effect for: Outagamie, Waupaca, Winnebago Flood Warning issued May 2 at 11:40AM CDT expiring May 6 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Marinette Flood Warning issued May 2 at 11:40AM CDT expiring May 6 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Menominee Heavy rainfall fell across much of the central United States, pushing many rivers that feed into the Mississippi past their flood stages and onto record breaking crests. Now, more rain is expected to worsen the situation.

