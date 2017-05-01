Capital City Sunday
A state legislative bill that would allow homeowners to replace the lead service lines leading from the street up to their home - by obtaining grants or loans from their local water utility - was the subject of debate on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Lucas Vebber, director of environmental and energy policy for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, believes municipalities should provide the money for the the replacement lines instead of utility ratepay... With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee , Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marinette County Sheriff POLICE BLOTTER (Feb '08)
|Apr 13
|From big city
|12
|T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of...
|Apr 1
|TNF 13
|1
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC