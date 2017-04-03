Town of Peshtigo Fights Blaze

The Town of Peshtigo Fire Department responded to a barn fire at the Daniel Meyer residence at N2138 Keller Road on Thursday, March 30. Fire Chief Mike Folgert said his department was paged out at 11:02 a.m. Firefighters were on scene within 10 minutes and faced flames coming through the roof and the barn already partially collapsed.

