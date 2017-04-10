Suspects Identified in Marinette Co. ...

Suspects Identified in Marinette Co. Manhunt

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man and a woman who are believed to be armed and dangerous. The two individuals have now been identified as Chad Setunsky and Ashley Niewierowski the sheriff's department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marinette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of... Apr 1 TNF 13 1
News Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15) May '15 mark 1
RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15) Mar '15 Betterlucknexttime 1
where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11) Feb '15 DallasVandenberg 8
Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Boilermaker Bob 1
See all Marinette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marinette Forum Now

Marinette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marinette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Marinette, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC