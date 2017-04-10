Suspects Identified in Marinette Co. Manhunt
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man and a woman who are believed to be armed and dangerous. The two individuals have now been identified as Chad Setunsky and Ashley Niewierowski the sheriff's department.
