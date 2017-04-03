Royce C. Squier
Royce Clark Squier, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 28. Born Jan. 25, 1924 in Grover, to the late John and Althea Squier, after graduating from Marinette High School, he joined the United States Coast Guard, serving from 1942 through 1945 and took part in many World War II beach landings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of...
|Apr 1
|TNF 13
|1
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC