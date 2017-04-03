Royce C. Squier

Royce Clark Squier, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 28. Born Jan. 25, 1924 in Grover, to the late John and Althea Squier, after graduating from Marinette High School, he joined the United States Coast Guard, serving from 1942 through 1945 and took part in many World War II beach landings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.