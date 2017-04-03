Robert "Boz" Bosbon, Edgerton, WI
Robert "Boz" J. Bosbon, 55, of Edgerton, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 31, 2017. Boz was born on July 12, 1961 in Edgerton, WI to the late Leon and Bertha Bosbon.
