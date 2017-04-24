Marinette Hosts Final Budget Hearing
Northeast Wisconsin residents had a chance Friday to weigh-in on Governor Scott Walker's proposed two-year state budget. River Hills Republican Senator Alberta Darling says "transportation is the biggest challenge, and everything is on the table right now.
