Manhunt Suspects Back in Court
The two Marinette residents accused of burglarizing a Stephenson convenience store and leading police on a subsequent manhunt were back in court Monday. While Ashley Niewierowski's attorney was ready to proceed with a preliminary hearing, nothing happened since prosecutors want the pair's court activity to be held jointly.
