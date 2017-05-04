Joint Finance Hears State Budget Conc...

Joint Finance Hears State Budget Concerns At Hearing In Marinette

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper

For the first time in Wisconsin history, the state legislature's Joint Finance Committee held a hearing in the City of Marinette, one of six in the state, to receive comments on the proposed state budget for the 2018-2019 biennium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marinette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marinette County Sheriff POLICE BLOTTER (Feb '08) Apr 13 From big city 12
News T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of... Apr '17 TNF 13 1
News Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15) May '15 mark 1
RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15) Mar '15 Betterlucknexttime 1
where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11) Feb '15 DallasVandenberg 8
Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Boilermaker Bob 1
See all Marinette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marinette Forum Now

Marinette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marinette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Marinette, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC