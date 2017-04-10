High Fire Danger in Northeast Wisconsin

High Fire Danger in Northeast Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

DNR officials say 44 blazes have burned in the past week, and the 190 wildfires the department have battled since the ground cleared is more than twice as many as there were at the same time last year. The DNR has burning authority in 44 of the Badger State's counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marinette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of... Apr 1 TNF 13 1
News Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15) May '15 mark 1
RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15) Mar '15 Betterlucknexttime 1
where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11) Feb '15 DallasVandenberg 8
Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Boilermaker Bob 1
See all Marinette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marinette Forum Now

Marinette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marinette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Marinette, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC