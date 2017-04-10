High Fire Danger in Northeast Wisconsin
DNR officials say 44 blazes have burned in the past week, and the 190 wildfires the department have battled since the ground cleared is more than twice as many as there were at the same time last year. The DNR has burning authority in 44 of the Badger State's counties.
