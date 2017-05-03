Fire Danger in Northeast Wisconsin
"When we start getting into this high and very high fire danger, it's really not recommended to introduce any sort of a fire in the outdoors, even campfires." Through Sunday, Koele says there have been 336 wildfires in the Badger State, up from 265 in the same time period last year.
