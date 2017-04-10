Death Investigation Looks For Answers

Death Investigation Looks For Answers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Sheriff's Department and the Marinette County Coroner's Office are investigating an incident that started in Winnebago County and ended with a traffic stop in Marinette. Last night the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department alerted police in Michigan's U-P that a suicidal woman, possibly armed with handgun, was headed that way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marinette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marinette County Sheriff POLICE BLOTTER (Feb '08) Thu From big city 12
News T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of... Apr 1 TNF 13 1
News Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15) May '15 mark 1
RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15) Mar '15 Betterlucknexttime 1
where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11) Feb '15 DallasVandenberg 8
See all Marinette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marinette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marinette County was issued at April 14 at 10:31PM CDT

Marinette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marinette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Marinette, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC