Death Investigation Looks For Answers Thursday, April 13

The Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Sheriff's Department and the Marinette County Coroner's Office are investigating an incident that started in Winnebago County and ended with a traffic stop in Marinette. Last night the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department alerted police in Michigan's U-P that a suicidal woman, possibly armed with handgun, was headed that way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.