Death Investigation Looks For Answers Thursday, April 13
The Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Sheriff's Department and the Marinette County Coroner's Office are investigating an incident that started in Winnebago County and ended with a traffic stop in Marinette. Last night the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department alerted police in Michigan's U-P that a suicidal woman, possibly armed with handgun, was headed that way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marinette County Sheriff POLICE BLOTTER (Feb '08)
|Apr 13
|From big city
|12
|T/Pound Residents Petition Board Against Sex Of...
|Apr 1
|TNF 13
|1
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC