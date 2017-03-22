Peshtigo Okays Raises, Awards Town Au...

Peshtigo Okays Raises, Awards Town Audit Bid

At the regular monthly Peshtigo Town Board meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Chair Herman Pottratz announced that Jerry Pennings has asked to be removed from the Board of Appeals, and a replacement will be sought.

