County Board Seats Chaikowski; Debates Civic Center Financing

Marinette County Board had a busy meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that began with swearing in of Penny Chaikowski to fill the vacancy left by the death of District 10 Supervisor Kathy Just, and included a lively discussion on a possible $1.5 million loan or contribution from the county to help finance construction of the City of Marinette's planned ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.