County Board Seats Chaikowski; Debates Civic Center Financing
Marinette County Board had a busy meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that began with swearing in of Penny Chaikowski to fill the vacancy left by the death of District 10 Supervisor Kathy Just, and included a lively discussion on a possible $1.5 million loan or contribution from the county to help finance construction of the City of Marinette's planned ... (more)
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
