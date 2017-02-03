Wisconsin Marine Association announces new president
The Wisconsin Marine Association announced that Michelle Shrider of Bayfield, Wis, will be officially taking the helm as president of the organization on March 14, 2017. Jon Kukuk from Marinette Wis, the outgoing president, has led the WMA since its inception in 2008.
