Wisconsin Marine Association announce...

Wisconsin Marine Association announces new president

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boating Industry

The Wisconsin Marine Association announced that Michelle Shrider of Bayfield, Wis, will be officially taking the helm as president of the organization on March 14, 2017. Jon Kukuk from Marinette Wis, the outgoing president, has led the WMA since its inception in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marinette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15) May '15 mark 1
RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15) Mar '15 Betterlucknexttime 1
where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11) Feb '15 DallasVandenberg 8
Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Boilermaker Bob 1
See all Marinette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marinette Forum Now

Marinette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marinette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Marinette, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC