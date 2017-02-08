Pay raises continue for WIAA execs

Pay raises continue for WIAA executives Six-figure earners received 3 to 4 percent raises, new tax filings show Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://post.cr/2kP04VY The tourney logo silhouettes the net on the Resch Center scoreboard March 9, 2016, as the WIAA State GIrls Basketball tourney is set to begin. STEVENS POINT - The six-figure paychecks of Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association executives continued to grow last year despite a slump in revenue, tax filings released this week show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.