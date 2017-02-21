Fire Destroys Home In Town of Peshtigo
Five area fire departments battled a stubborn house fire in the Town of Peshtigo, Sunday evening, January 29. Town of Peshtigo Fire Chief, Mike Folgert stated his department received the call to N2140 Dahl road at approximately 6:30 pm.
