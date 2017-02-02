Chancellor Blank lays out plan to giv...

Chancellor Blank lays out plan to give first generation transfer students free tuition

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced her plan to give first-generation transfer students who spend two years at one of the University of Wisconsin's two-year campuses or some technical colleges free tuition. Blank said starting at a two-year school is necessary for some students to access higher education and she wants to provide them the opportunity to "make the leap" to a four-year education at UW.

Marinette, WI

