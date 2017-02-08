Carmelita S. Lloyd
Carmelita "Carmen" S. Lloyd , passed away Monday, Jan. 30. Born April 28, 1965 in Manila, Philippines to Cirilo Sarangaya and Teresita Soriano, she graduated from National Teacher's College in 1985.
