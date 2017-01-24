Wisconsin Democrats: County websites were hacked
Mary Ginnebaugh, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District and Brown County parties, told USA Today-Network Wisconsin for a story Monday that the Winnebago County party first noticed a problem with their website in November after the election. A consultant discovered party sites for Winnebago, Marinette, Shawano, Oconto, Kewaunee, Calumet, Brown and the 8th Congressional District all were hacked.
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
