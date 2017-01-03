Walker calls for special session on o...

Walker calls for special session on opioids

Heroin users who overdose would be granted legal immunity and schools could administer overdose antidotes under a package of anti-opioid bills Gov. Scott Walker called on the Legislature to pass Thursday. The Republican governor issued an executive order calling lawmakers into special session to pass the package, which includes more than a half-dozen bills designed to curb heroin and opioid abuse.

