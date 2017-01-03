Walker calls for special session on opioids
Heroin users who overdose would be granted legal immunity and schools could administer overdose antidotes under a package of anti-opioid bills Gov. Scott Walker called on the Legislature to pass Thursday. The Republican governor issued an executive order calling lawmakers into special session to pass the package, which includes more than a half-dozen bills designed to curb heroin and opioid abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Landmark Ressort - Not a member of the Better B... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Robert Faust
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC