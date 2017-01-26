More
A high tech fabrication laboratory that is the result of a private-public partnership is taking shape at Antigo High School. The district is in the midst of developing a fab lab, small-scale workshops that offer rural schools and communities equipment that can be used for digital fabrication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC