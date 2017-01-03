Marinette Council Approves Search for...

Marinette Council Approves Search for New City Hall Site

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper

The Marinette City Council, at a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, gave Mayor Steve Genisot permission to begin looking into new City Hall locations following lengthy discussion about the city's needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marinette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Landmark Ressort - Not a member of the Better B... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Robert Faust 1
Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15) May '15 mark 1
RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15) Mar '15 Betterlucknexttime 1
where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11) Feb '15 DallasVandenberg 8
See all Marinette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marinette Forum Now

Marinette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marinette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Marinette, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC