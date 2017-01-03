Few Challenges in April 4 Election, Primary in Town of Peshtigo Feb. 21
Every municipality and every school district in Wisconsin has positions to be filled in elections to be held on Tuesday, April 4. Deadline for filing nomination papers was 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. While there is no competition in most districts, some very interesting races have developed in others.
