DNR board OKs leaving tree stands overnight on public land
The Department of Natural Resources' board has agreed to let hunters leave their tree stands and blinds overnight on agency land in northern Wisconsin. The public supported the idea at the 2016 Conservation Congress spring hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
|Is Silvan ready to go Union? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Boilermaker Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC