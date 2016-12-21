Sauve Urges Supervisors To Relay Info On NEWCAP Aid
NEWCAP is a 50-year-old private, not for profit organization through which state and federal funds are channeled to assist residents with things like weatherization, food pantries, loans for vehicles needed to get to work, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Landmark Ressort - Not a member of the Better B... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Robert Faust
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC