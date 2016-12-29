Mine project protesters gather at Wisconsin-UP border
Members of the Menominee tribe tell WBAY they're fighting to protect the water and their culture from the Back Forty Mine Project. Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality approved two permits for Aquila Resources, which wants to dig an open-pit mine in Stephenson, Michigan, just north of Marinette, Wisconsin.
