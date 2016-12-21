Christmas Fire

Firefighters from four area departments were called to a house fire at 3330 West Cleveland Ave. in Marinette on Sunday, Dec. 25. The City of Marinette Fire Department and Menominee Fire Department received the alarm at 6:16 p.m. The initial call came in as a chimney fire, but had spread when firefighters arrived.

